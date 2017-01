Parker Abbott Trio: Elevation

You get two keyboardists on this trio album. Teri Parker plays piano, Nord Electrio, MicroKorg, Mopho x4, Glockenspiel and Melodica. Simeon Abbott includes Piano, B3, Nord Electro, MicroKorg, Moog Sub Phatty and Microbrute while Mark Segger keeps everyone together with drums and percussion.

Some of the pieces have a soul jazz-fusion feel, as on the grooving “Disclosure,” the synth laden “Apartment” or “Octopus” with extra New Orleans snap provided by Segger. Other times, moody moogs suggest Debussy as on “Elevation” and the spacious “Nidra” with a dash of dark and shadows on “Night Song.” The whimsical “Maybe” and dreamy “Nothing Left To Eat” are the most optimistic pieces here, as much performed is sepia panoramas.

www.parkerabbotttrio.com