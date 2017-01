ONE MAN AT THE HELM…Mick Rossi: 160, Thollem McDonas: Meeting At The Parting Place

Both men are all alone in the studio; one plays a box-load of keyboards for 15 originals, the other just a piano for 4 of his own compositions. Compare and contrast!

Mark Rossi plays (take a deep breath) piano, prepared piano, farfisa organ, harmonium, drums, percussion, glockenspiel, guzheng, mbira, sampler and dog toy. The 15 self p en tunes range from just over a minute to almost 8, with the prevailing mood being reminiscent of early Weather Report, but without Wayne Shorter on reeds. However, at times Rossi’s keyboards sound similar to a bass clarinet, while the rich grooves and synths feel like ideas from the mind of Joe Zawinul. Pieces like “Dmitri” and the series of “Albi’s” have rich textures teamed with accessible grooves. Just need a soloist here and there to stretch out, and find some Pastorius protege’ in order to hit the road with.

Pianist Thollem McDonas goes it all alone. His four compositions each clock in within 15 seconds of 17 minutes, making you wonder if there isn’t some sense of symmetry to his thinking and skills. He’s got a strong sense of drama, as shown on “And Each Other,” and adds some extra sounds by using the piano strings on the pizzicato’d “The Improbability of Now.” “Revelations of the sun” and “Facing West to the East” are expansive and filled with rich use of both hands, feeling spontaneous a la Keith Jarrett, but without the self importance. Instead, McDonas veers towards deep and sepia toned ruminations as he explores thoughts and melodies with intriguing singularity. Ten fingers taking you on a journey.

www.mickrossi.com

www.odradek-records.com