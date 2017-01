Lee Ritenour@Catalina’s 01.14.17

In an interview last year with Lee Ritenour, the guitarist revealed that the secret to creating one’s own distinct sound was “to write your own material.” The legendary six string theorist demonstrated his ability to have a unique voice but also adhere to the influences that have made him one of the all time greats.

Along with Grammy Nominated keyboardist (for his latest Monkestra album) John Beasley, bassist Hadrien Feraud and drummer/son Wes Ritenour, Ritenour displayed his allegiance to Wes Montgomery not only with the name of his son on stage (how’s that for a tribute?) but he’s taken the patented thumbed octaves and added his own personality to make pieces like the “The Village” and “Wes Bound” included a modern edge. Feraud’s use of either a 5 or 6 string bass added extra pulse and explorations while Beasley’s Headhunting keyboards added some R&B funk to “A Little Bit of This” as each member of the band was able to stretch out between repetitions of the theme like recurrences of a dream.

On quieter pieces like “Pearl,” Ritenour had his strings create morning dew droplets of sounds, while his read of “Stolen Moments” had Beasley’s piano and son Wes’ ride cymbal create a Kelly-Cobb groove to Ritenour’s patented picking before father-leader changed gears, added a slide to his finger and rocked out on his Les Paul for a metallic “Wild Rice.” Through each and every genre and style, Ritenour was able to maintain his personal style and sound, which at this stage of his career exudes class, style and timing. Some things never change!

Upcoming shows at Catalina’s include Frank Gambale 01/18, Steve Gadd 01/19-22, Arturo Sandoval 01/27-28 and Donald Harrison 01/31

