Frank Carlberg’s Word Circus: No Money In Art

Well, there may not be a lot of money to be made in this album, but there sure is a lot of art. Christine Correa’s voice is wide ranging and flexible; she uses it like a madcap cabaret chanteuse along with John )’Gallagher/as, Pascal Niggenkemper/b, Michael Sarin/dr and leader/composer/pianist Frank Carlberg for a Mad Hatter’s ride of material.

Extroverted voice mixes with thunderous beats on the opening title track, while the rhythm team create a clippety clop almost C&W pulse on the elliptical “The Nail” and kinetic “Banner Spangled Star.” The team gets funky on “Verbal Scenario,” Carlberg’s piano goes staccato with dots and dashes for a bumpy ride with O’Gallagher’s rich alto on “Headline Haiku” and rich shadows grow long with piano and drums on the sepia “Clarifiaction.” Is there a movie for this soundtrack?

