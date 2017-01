EVERYTHING, RIGHT WHERE YOU NEED IT…Lisa Hilton-Solo Piano: Day & Night

Malibu-based pianist-composer Lisa Hilton has made a catalogue of impressive albums surrounding herself with top notch artists like Larry Grenadier, JD Allen, Antonio Sanchez, Sean Jones and Rudy Royston to interpret her material. More akin to her performances, she delves into her own songbook (plus a standard) to create more deep brush strokes to her works of art. The concept and delivery works well here, allowing us to appreciate Hilton’s touch and tonic world views.

Her hands have a rich spider-like approach, creating sensuous movements like romantic dances flowing across the floor on “Day and Night” and “Caffeinated Culture.” Dashes of Chopinesque ruminations reverberate on the patient “Dark Sky Day” and her read of Cole Porter’s “Night and Day” where impressionisms from Monet and Debussy create thick oils on “Sunrise” and the pastoral “Sunset on the Beach.” Mysterious shadows create a film noir atmosphere during “Seduction” and “Dark Sky Day,” making you feel as if you’re walking through a musical art gallery. Where’s Rod Serling to introduce each creation? A strong addition to an already impressive portfolio.

www.lisahiltonmusi.com