Dizzy Gillespie & Friends: Concert of the Century

Some of bebop’s best got together on November 24, 1980 in Montreal for a concert that gave tribute to Charlie Parker. Dizzy Gillespie, still sounding strong, brings together icons Ray Brown/b, Milt Jackson/vib, Hank Jones/p, Philly Joe Jones/dr and James Moody/ts-fl for a celebration of their own creation.

The songs still sound fresh after 2 score years, as Dizzy leads the team through a snappy “Blue ‘N Boogie” before letting the bandmates take some of the spotlight. Jackson glistens on a thoughtful “If I Should Lose You” while Moody floats on “Darben the Redd Foxx” with his flute and riches molten gold on the tenor during “The Shadow Of Your Smile.” Brown does some rich fingerwork as he leads into a delightful “Manha de Carnaval” and “Work Song” before Gillespie and Jones close things up with a fluffy “Stardust.” This album shows the difference between people who create, and others who “re-create.”

