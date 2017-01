David Virelles: Antenna

David Virelles plays just about everything with keys along with Alexander Overington’s electronics, samples and cello and a team of Henry Threadgill/as, Roman Diaz/voc, Marcus Gilmore/dr, Rafiq Bhatia/g, Etian Brebaje Man/voc and Mauricio Herrera/perc. You might expect a lot of music from such an ensemble, but the fact is that there are only 6 songs on this ep, and the mood is mostly variations of electronic samples, with more noodles than a Japanese restaurant.

“Binary” and “Threshold” mix synthetic rhythms with spacy sounds, and “El Titan de Bronce” is like ideas from a Brian Eno album. The album is more on the ambient side, but what mood is trying to be created here?

ECM Records

www.ecmrecords.com