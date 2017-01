 CLEAN OUT THE TOXINS…The Greg Hatza ORGANization: Diggin’ UP My Roots

There’s a reason that “cleansing diets” like “Whole 30” or “Paleo” are so popular; the promise to clean out all of the junk that’s in your system. Well, that’s how I feel about organ groups like this one lead by Greg Hatza. He plays the Nord C2D,which is a sonic dead ringer for the Hammond B3, and when he teams up with Robert Shahid/dr, Brian Kooken/g and Peter Fraize/ts, the band settles into a boogie and blues groove that can clean out your sonic colon of every thing that’s toxic.

The team can shuffle with the best as Fraize grunts along to the hip “Baltimore Strut” and the infectious R&B-er “Hand Jive.” Hatza includes some street smart vocals as Kooken wails on the gospel infected “Big Big Back” and picks the strings apart while Fraize cries to sleep on the agonizing “Headin On Down South.” The team stretches out and Hatza throws smoke bombs on “Please Send Me Someone To Love”

and the juke joint gets sweaty on “Back at the Chicken Shack.” And when was the last time you heard a version of “Stagger Lee?” I’m telling you, this one’s gonna get put into your 8 track player on Saturday night!

