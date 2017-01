Clare Fischer Latin Jazz Big Band: Intenso!

Directed and produced by Brent Fischer, the Clare Fischer Latin Jazz Big Band carries on the tradition of the founder’s cleverly textured arrangement.

The band delivers some sweet reeds on the hip take of “Algo Bueno” while Roberta Gambarini turns up the heat on the percussive “Gaviota” and the bopping “Butterfly Samba” with Scott Whitfield joining in on vocals and trombone. Shela E. brings in some kinetic timbale work on the caroming “Solar Patrol.” A read of “Tres Palabras” is sensuous and seductive while a read of Ellington’s “Rockin’ In Rhythm” includes while electric bass and “guitar sounds” that put fresh paint on an old master. Lots of enjoyment for those who want to dance, or just sit back and listen.

www.clarefischer.com