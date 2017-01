Brigitte DeMeyer & Will Kimbrough: Mockingbird Soul

The Nashville Skyline team of Brigitte DeMeyer and Will Kimbrough team up for a rich and intimate pairing of sounds and souls. Brigitte sings and plays ukulele, Will sings, plays guitar and blows the harmonica and bassist Chris Donohue keeps it together with his upright bass along with some cameo appearances.

The voices meld like a rich Pomodoro sauce on the cozy “Everything” and “I Can Hear Your Love” while strings pick and grin along the Cumberland Gap on “Until Then” and “Running Round.” Kimbrough himself is folksy with an edge on “Broken Fences” and DeMeyer is bluesy alongside Kimbrough’s harmonica as she jives on “The Juke.” Donohue delivers a rich tone as the team swings easy on “Rainy Day” and the team takes you to the delta on the mossy title track. Earthy with red clay.

www.brigittedemeyer.com

www.willkimbrough.com