Bill Laurance: Live At Union Chapel

UCSB'S JAZZ SUBSCRIPTION JUST OPENED. IT INCLUDES KAMASI WASHINGTON 02/16, SALVANT-DIEHL 03/07 AND JULIAN LAGE 04/25. INFO AT WWW.ARTSANDLECTURES.SA.UCSB.EDU

CSUN'S PERFORMING ARTS JUST POSTED IT'S NEWEST SEASON WHICH INCLUDES THE HOT SARDINES 12-17 MARIA SCHNEIDER 02-22, DOC SEVERINSON 04-13 AND TAKE 6 W/ MANHATTAN TRANSFER 02-09. INFO AT WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

THE BROAD STAGE JUST ANNOUNCED IT'S 16-17 SEASON WITH THE BAD PLUS 01-15 AND KNEEBODY 02-11. MS. LISA FISCHER AND GRAND BATON 03-04 GET INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.COM

CHECK OUT JAZZ ON TV WITH "THE JAZZ CREATIVE". HERE'S THE LINK: http://www.allmusictelevision.net/#!the-jazz-creative-tv/qu3rp

ON MONDAYS JAZZ IS HELD IN TARZAN WITH CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA. INFO AT WWW.1118DEGREESLA,COM

EVERY TUESDAY-JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT IN BURBANK. THIS MONTH'S GUEST LIST INCLUDING CODY BRYANT IS AT WWW.VIVACANTINA.COM

JAN 2 TOWER OF POWER HITS CHUMASH! INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

JAN 5 PAT SENATORE HAS A RETIREMENT PARTY! INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

JAN 5 HAROLD MABERN COMES TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JAN 5-8 FAME HITS THOUSAND OAKS. INFO AT WWW.BROADWAYINTHOUSANDOAKES.COM

JAN 6-9 PHAROAH SANDERS BLOWS INTO TOWN. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

JAN 6-7 MICHAEL LANDAU BLUESES UP THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

JAN 7 JANE MONHEIT SINGS AT THE MOSS. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JAN 7 DAVID BINNEY BLOWS HIS ALTO DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JAN 8 TIMOTHY B SCHMIT HITS THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

JAN 11 BRENT FISCHER BRINGS LATIN JAZZ TO THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

JAN 11 JERRY VIVINO BLOWS HOT IN THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

JAN 12 CARMEN LUNDY SINGS AT ZIPPER HALL. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JAN 12 TAMARA GABRIEL SINGS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

JAN 13-15 LEE RITENOUR STRINGS ALONG IN LA. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

JAN 14 MELISSA MORGAN SINGS LOW IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

JAN 15 JOHNNY DAVERSA'S BAND HITS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

JAN 17 ROXY COSS BLOWS A WARM TENOR IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

JAN 19 RICK SPRINGFIELD COMES TO CHUMASH CASINO! INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

JAN 19-22 STEVE GADD DRUMS UP IN LA. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

JAN 20 ERIC JOHNSON GOES SOLO PIANO AND GUITAR IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

JAN 20 SCOTT HENDERSON ROCKS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

JAN 20 BILLY CHILDS' PROPHECY COMES TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JAN 21 WILLIE JONES III SWINGS STRAIGHT AT THE MOSS. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JAN 24 GEORGE WINSTON SMOOTHS UP MALIBU. INFO AT WWW.ARTS.PEPPERDINE.EDU

JAN 24-25 TONY LEVIN & STICK MEN COME TO THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

JAN 26 BOB NEWHART COMES TO CHUMASH! INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

JAN 27 MARK WINKLER CROONS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

JAN 27-28 ARTURO SANDOVAL HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

JAN 27-28 DISCOVER THE PROJECT COMES DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JAN 28 THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA BRING SOUL TO MALIBU. INFO AT WWW.ARTS.PEPPERDINE.EDU

JAN 29 JIM MESSINA MELLOWS OUT MALIBU. INFO AT WWW.ARTS.PEPPERDINE.EDU

JAN 29 BI-COASTAL BAND DR. MINT DIGS INTO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JAN 31 DONALD HARRISON MAKES A RARE LA APPEARANCE. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

FEB 2-5 DIRTY DANCING STRUTS INTO THOUSAND OAKS. INFO AT WWW.BROADWAYINTHOUSANDOAKS.COM

FEB 3 KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BLUES THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

FEB 9 JOHNNY MATHIS SINGS AT CHUMASH! INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

FEB 10 JOHNNY RIVERS ROCKS LA. INFO AT WWW.SABANCONCERTS.COM

MAR 1 EXPERIENCE HENDRIX TOUR COMES TO LA WITH GUESTS INCLUDING ANA POPVIC. INFO AT WWW.EXPERIENCEHENDRIXTOUR.COM

MAR 4 GEORGE BENSON BURNS LA. INFO AT WWW.SABANCONCERTS.COM

MAR 5 THE SPINNERS BRING SOUL TO LA. INFO AT WWW.SABANCONCERTS.COM

MAR 23-26 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR COMES TO THOUSAND OAKS. INFO AT WWW.BROADWAYINTHOUSANDOAKS.COM