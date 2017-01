AND THE DEFINITION OF MUSIC IS…Neil Rolnick: Ex Machina, Obake: Draugr

I think it’s time to remind ourselves of the definition of music. Here is what we get from dictionary.com,

“Music definition, an art of sound in time that expresses ideas and emotions in significant forms through the elements of rhythm, melody, harmony, and color.”

So, let’s use that with these two recordings.

Neil Rolnick uses his laptop computer in either solo or duo settings for five pieces on two discs. For 23 minutes, he teams with alto saxist Ted Nash for playful noodles, while his two solos, “Wakeup” and “O Brother!” give hints of Everly Brothers chords and electronic musings. “Cello Ex Machina” delivers dashes of rhythm while for 30 minutes Kathleen Supove’s piano and Rolnick’s laptop deliver sounds reminiscent of Fripp and Eno. Music? Ambience with an attitude?

The four men Eraldo Bernocchi/g-el, Lorenzo Esposito Fornasari/voc-el, Colin Edwin/b and Jacopo Pierazzuoli/dr deliver sounds that meld hard slashing electronic sounds with mind numbing beats in an overly aggressive manor. Fornasari’s voice sounds like something you might hear on the phone if your daughter were kidnapped with droning and chugging guitars on “Cold Facts” or “Incineration of Sorrows.” Dreary moods on “Draugr” and maniacal moods dominate even the acoustic guitar on “The Augur” making the album an assault on the senses. Would I develop boils if this was the only thing I ever listened to?

