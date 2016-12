Tony Adamo: Sonic Henderson

I rarely review singles, but Tony Adamo is such a bowl of energy that anything he graces deserves extra attention. The single “Sonic Henderson” is from his upcoming full album due in March, but this one track is like a Lays Potato Chip of song; you just can’t stop at one.

Adamo writes the lyrics as he preaches, teaches, rhyming, timing, evangelizin’ and street corner prophesyin’ with an air tight team of all stars Mike Clark/dr-prod, Mike LeDonne/B3 and Jack Wilkins/g. Adamo sounds like the hip mc as he delivers a testimony to Joe Henderson’s music, attitude and style, while LeDonne’s finger-licking boogaloo swirls around Clark’s Fred Astaire tap dancing on the cymbals and Wilkins’ Grant Green guitar groove digs a deep rivulet that you won’t want to get out of. Adamo is so enthusiastic that you’ll want to grab every Henderson album within reach, as well as wait with baited breath for Adamo’s whole megillah. Get ready for some toe tapping!

