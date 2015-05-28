LATIN RITMO…Nilson Matta: East Side Rio Drive, Simone Sou-Guilherme Kastrup-Benjamin Taubkin: Sounds of Life, Pedro Giraudo Big Band: Cuentos

Think all Latin music is salsas and polkas? Here are three ways the “tinge” adds spice to jazz.

Bassist Nilson Matta mixes passionate straightahead jazz with sensuous sambas and salsas here. He teams up with Romero Lubamba/g, Craig Handy/ts, Anne Drummond/fl, Edsel Gomez/p Vince Cherico/dr and Cyro Baptista/perc for an exciting collection, ranging from a salsa’d Mingus reading of “Boogie Stop Shuffle” to an intimate bass-flute duet on “Blue In Green.” A cheerful “Verde” includes vocals by Ayja and Nilson along with Handy’s rich tenor, and “Mohave” features Drummond’s feathery flute. “Luas de Nadine mixes Lubambo’s guiar and Handy’s bass clarinet like a sunset on the beach, while the closing “Mambo Inn” keeps the mood festive. Lots to like here.

Simone sou plays drums and percussion, Guilherme does drums, pandeiro and electronic MPC, while Benjamin Taubkin handles the piano and keyboards on this adventurous mix of modern and traditional sounds. Frenetic percussion and dramatic drumming create an energetic pace on “Pifaiada” while spacious piano and celebrative folk sounds resonate on “Gota D’Agua.” Jarret-ish piano flows with “Improviso” and a journey from the jungle to an urban center accompanying sights and sounds takes you on an adventurous safari on “Fabrica De Sapos.” A white knuckler that you’ll want to take a repeat ride on.

Pedro Giraudo plays both electric and acoustic bass here while also leading a big band through a collection of his own compositions and arrangements. Sophisticated harmonies are in abundance as Ryan Keberle’s trombone solo is featured on the Venezuelan meringue “Muneca.” The centerpiece here is a four part “Angela Suite” while has Todd Bashore’s alto leading to some intense piano work by Jess Jurkovic. Sparks fly on “La Rabiosa” sequeing into the Argentine-flavored “La Ley Primera” which spotlights Alejandro Aviles’s alto. Rich harmonies are brought up on the rhythmed “Nube” which includes the Nimbus cloud darkness of Carl Maraghi’s baritone sax. The flavorful rhythms keep the intricate harmonies accessible and enjoyable.

World Blue Records

www.krianmusicgroup.com

Adventure Music

www.adventure-music.com

Zoho Music

www.zohomusic.com